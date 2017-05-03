Justice Ministry to Fast-Track Review of Outdated Legislation

The government will be seeking to make changes to the Constitution in a bid to hire part-time judges to help reduce the backlog of cases clogging the court system.

Justice Minister, Delroy Chuck, made the declaration in the House of Representatives this afternoon as he made his contribution to the 2017/2018 Sectoral Debate. He says Cabinet has approved the changes.

And, Minister Chuck says the Justice Ministry will be fast tracking the process to bring outdated laws up to standard.

Outdated laws were brought into sharp focus last month when Tesha Miller, whom the police allege is a gangster, was fined one-hundred dollars for the charge of making a false declaration.

The parish judge who handed down the fine called it ’embarrassing’.

Mr. Chuck says some of these laws are so old they still use ‘imperial’ measurements.

And, Minister Chuck is again urging judges to cut the waiting time for delivery of their written judgments.

Minister Chuck referenced a recent case, saying despite a two-year wait, the Supreme Court delayed its written judgment in the constitutional challenge to sections of the Proceeds Of Crime Act, POCA.

He told Parliament that he recognizes his boundaries as part of the executive branch of the government, but still urged judges to act more speedily.

And, Minister Chuck says the government is unable to pay judges what they deserve. But he says it’ll provide what’s possible.

