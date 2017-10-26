JUTC Boss Admits Pilot Project Could’ve Been Put to Tender

Managing Director of the Jamaica Urban Transit Company, Paul Abrahams, is admitting that it perhaps could’ve put to tender a temporary arrangement with a private security company.

Yesterday the JUTC outlined that it had an agreement with a company, Millennium Security Limited, to provide additional security services on a temporary pilot basis to protect spare parts which it said appeared to vanish from the company from time to time.

That arrangement ended on September 20.

The bus company made the disclosure in response to the Opposition who accused the JUTC of entering into a $50-million contract with MSL in breach of the government procurement guidelines.

The JUTC has denied that there’s a current contract with Millennium Security.

Mr. Abrahams says the JUTC did engage MSL for a six-month pilot project which ended last month. He said in hindsight it perhaps should’ve gone to tender.

Mr. Abrahams says the pilot project cost the JUTC approximately $11-million.

Mr. Abrahams says an invitation to tender has since been published for additional security services.

Yesterday the PNP called on the Contractor General to investigate alleged breaches surrounding the award of what it said was a $50-million contract to Millennium Security Limited.

The Opposition Spokesman on Transport Mikhael Phillips called for the resignation of the board of the JUTC and its Managing Director.

