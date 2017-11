A Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, bus transporting staff crashed on the Thompson Pen main road in St. Catherine yesterday morning.

Communications Manager at the JUTC, Cecil Thoms, says three persons were on the bus but no one sustained life-threatening injuries.

Mr Thoms says the JUTC is awaiting an official report into the cause of the crash. He says services weren’t disrupted at the state-owned bus company due to the incident.

