Home Crime and Court JUTC & Cops Nab Schoolboys Behind Bus Stonings

Nov 23, 2017Crime and Court 1

Two teenage boys were arrested last evening following a sting operation by the police and Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC.

The boys are alleged to be behind a spate of recent stoning incidents that’s reported to have cost the state-owned bus company millions of dollars.

A number of people were also reportedly injured in the incidents.

Head of the Franchise Inspection and Security Department at the JUTC, Radcliff Lewis, says the boys were caught along Washington Boulevard in the vicinity of Cooper Drive.

Mr. Lewis says the sting operation was set up after six JUTC drivers, reportedly saw the boys with stones in their hands and positively identified them to police.

He says the boys could face a number of charges.

Mr. Lewis estimates the boys have caused about three million dollars in damage to buses.

  • lorrie

    let them work it out! Do community service for 10yrs

