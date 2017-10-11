JUTC Offering $100k Reward to Stop Stone Throwers

Search
Oct 11, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, is offering $100,000 reward through Crime Stop for information leading to the arrest of vandals who stone its buses.

Managing Director of the JUTC, Paul Abrahams, says the attacks on their buses are orchestrated.

Mr. Abrahams was speaking at a press conference yesterday at the state-owned bus company’s corporate office in Spanish Town, St. Catherine.

He says there’ve been more than 80 incidents between January and September this year in which JUTC buses have been damaged due to stone throwing.

He says the company has lost $50-million over the last four years because of more than 230 similar incidents.

Mr. Abrahams says he’s horrified by the stone-throwing incidents.

Mr. Abrahams says one person has been arrested and charged in relation to the attacks.

