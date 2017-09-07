JUTC to get Police Help to Minimize Bus Vandalism

The Jamaica Urban Transit Company, JUTC, is expecting help from the police next week to minimize bus vandalism.

That’s according to the JUTC’s Franchise and Revenue Protection Manager, Radcliffe Lewis.

At the end of last month, the JUTC says it had started discussions with the police to implement security at certain hotspots, to prevent further damage.

The hot spots include the Bull Bay area on the border of St. Andrew and St. Thomas, Portmore and Greater Portmore in St. Catherine.

Last month, Mr. Lewis says more than 50 buses were damaged by stones in the Portmore area since the start of the year.

Communications Manager at the JUTC, Cecil Thoms says between 2014 and this year, the company has spent about $40-million to repair damaged buses.

This year, he says 77 buses have been damaged compared to 29 last year.

–30–