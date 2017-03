Kaliese Spencer will begin the journey on May 15 to clear her name after she’s accused of evading and refusing to give a sample for testing to JADCO.

The hearing will be before the Kent Gammon chaired independent Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel at the Jamaica Conference Centre.

However, before the hearing proceeds, a three member panel is considering a request by Spencer’s attorney, Paul Greene, to lift the provisional ban imposed by JADCO.

–30–