KC Clash with Greater Portmore in Manning Cup Action Today

Kingston College hopes to maintain their unbeaten record in the ISSA/Flow Manning Cup football competition when they host Greater Portmore, today.

The North Street-based institution are favored to win the title but their coach Ludlow Bernard, says his players are not comfortable with the tag.

In the other fixtures, Innswood welcome Pembroke Hall, Wolmer’s play Tivoli, Haile Selassie entertain Kingston High, Bridgeport are at home to Mona, Jamaica College play away to Papine, STATHS travel to Donald Quarrie, and Cumberland tussle with St. Mary’s College.

Meanwhile, in the Dacosta Cup competition, Claude McKay play Thompson Town, Central welcome Garvey Maceo, Black River are at home to little London, Hopewell take on Cambridge and William Knibb play Holand.

–30–