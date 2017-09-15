KC Commissions Synthetic Running Track

Search
Sep 16, 2017

Kingston College officially launched their synthetic running track at the Melbourne campus on Elletson Road today.

They became the second local high school to do so following in the footsteps of Calabar High, which opened its track in 2015.

The new track was facilitated by the Bachelor’s family-headed RuJohn Foundation, which contributed 75 percent of the USD$400,000 cost of construction.

Former prime minister of Jamaica, Portia Simpson-Miller is confident the purple and white giants of sports will use the facility to create more world beaters.

