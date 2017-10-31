Search
KC Ready to Begin Walker Cup Defense

Oct 31, 2017Sports0

Kingston College will start the defense their ISSA/Flow Walker Cup Knockout football title, when they face St George’s College in the second match of a doubleheader at the Stadium East field, on Wednesday.

In the opening match, Jamaica College take on St. Catherine High.

Meanwhile, Holy Trinity lock horns with STATHS at the Constant Spring field.

In the Ben Francis Knockout, Clarendon College take on Manchester, Ruseas face Holmwood, STETHS go up against Cornwall College, and Dinthill Technical play St. James.

