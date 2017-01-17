KD Moves to Bury Trafigura Permanently

Attorney for PNP President, Portia Simpson Miller, Queen’s Counsel KD Knight, this morning urged the appeal court to bury or bring an end to the long running Trafigura Beheer/PNP corruption hearing.

Mr. Knight, in referring to the Trafigura hearing, told the Court that – “these proceedings should be interred because they are dead.”

Knight further argued that Supreme Court Judge, Lennox Campbell, made a grave error when he relied on Section 16 of the Jamaican constitution and decided that Simpson Miller and several PNP officials should give evidence in open Court.

Mr. Knight told the Court of Appeal that Justice Campbell’s reasoning was flawed.

Dutch Prosecutors want to question Simpson Miller, party Chairman, Robert Pickersgill and Region 3 Chairman, Phillip Paulwell, about a multi-million dollar donation from Trafigura to the PNP.

The Dutch want to question the trio along with former General Secretary Colin Campbell and businessman, Norton Hinds.

Justice Campbell had ruled that the questions may be answered by the PNP officials in open Court.

However Attorneys for PNP officials have argued that a public hearing would be in violation of their clients’ constitutional rights.

Simpson Miller, Pickersgill, Paulwell, Hinds and Campbell did not attend Court today.

They’re not required to be in the Appeal Court where arguments are still being heard.

— 30 —