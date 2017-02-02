‘Keep Your Receipts!’; STATIN

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica, STATIN, is urging consumers to keep their receipts ahead of the Household Expenditure Survey scheduled to begin next Monday.

The Survey is designed to obtain information which will identify the levels and patterns of spending of households in Jamaica on a comprehensive range of goods and services purchased for private use.

Carol Coy is the Director General of STATIN.

Ms. Coy says persons participating in the survey will be asked to complete a questionnaire and record their expenditures in a diary over a two-week period.

She’s asking persons to cooperate with STATIN, adding they’re information will be confidential.

Ms. Coy says the survey is very timely.

Carol Coy, Director General at STATIN speaking at the launch of the 2017 Human Expenditure Index at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston on Tuesday.

The last survey was done in 2005.

The year-long survey will cover 15,000 participants across the island.

Meanwhile, STATIN’s Project Manager, Shelly-Ann Chambers says the survey is used to determine the group of goods and services used for the compilation of the Consumer Price Index, CPI.

The CPI produces data on changes in the prices paid by consumers for a representative basket of goods and services in three regions of the country.

Twelve goods and services are being used for the 2017/ 2018 survey. Among them are food, health, transportation and entertainment.

Mrs. Chambers also outlined other areas in which the survey is critical.

–30–