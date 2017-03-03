Keith Clarke Murder Trial Delayed Again

The start of the Keith Clarke murder trial has yet again been pushed back.

The trial which was set to get underway in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston this morning has been pushed back to September 25.

Presiding Judge Jennifer Straw has rescheduled the start of the trial due to the unavailability of a court room.

Judge Straw also rescheduled because both members of the defence and prosecution will be unavailable until September.

Last time, the matter was rescheduled due to the absence of the third accused soldier, Arnold Henry who was unavailable due to illness.

According to his attorney, Linton Gordon, Henry had been quarantined.

Judge Straw inquired about his health today.

Mr. Gordon says his client is in good health.

The other two accused soldiers are Greg Tingling and Odel Buckley.

The three JDF soldiers are charged in connection with the shooting death of accountant Keith Clarke in May 2010.

Clarke was killed when his Kirkland Heights home in St. Andrew was sprayed with bullets during the search for then fugitive and Tivoli Gardens don Christopher “Dudus” Coke.

A post mortem report showed Clarke received 20-bullet wounds, most of which were to his back.

JDF claimed Clarke’s house was raided based on intelligence that Coke may have been hiding there.

Meanwhile to date, there have been 12 mention dates and 10 trial dates set for the Keith Clarke murder trial.

