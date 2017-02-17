Search
Home Business Key Insurance Reports $136m Q4 2016 Loss
key insurance

Key Insurance Reports $136m Q4 2016 Loss

Feb 17, 2017Business0

Like

Key Insurance Company is reporting a net loss of $136-million for the quarter ended December 2016.

This is almost triple the $45-million loss reported for the same period under review in 2015.

It comes despite record sales performance of over a billion Jamaican dollars in 2016, up from $961-million in 2015.

Company Chairman, Natalia Gobin-Gunter, says Key Insurance’s motor portfolio performed well in 2016, showing nearly 40-percent growth.

However, claims and administrative costs also grew in response.

She says Key Insurance remains committed to reducing operating costs, and as such, has already implemented strategies to decrease both administrative and claims expenses.

-30-

Previous PostHolness Breaks Ground for Informatics Park

Related articles

Holness BPO Groundbreaking

Holness Breaks Ground for Informatics Park

Feb 17, 2017

Nesta-Carter

Nesta Carter Appeals Positive Drug Test

Feb 17, 2017

cricket bowler generic

‘Fix Bowling Action Early!’ – Heaven

Feb 17, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline