Manager of Public Education and Corporate Communications at the National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA) Rose Marie Lee, says the oil spill in Kingston Harbour is likely to affect shipping.

There’s been a major oil spill in the harbour in the vicinity of Petrojam on Marcus Garvey drive in St. Andrew.

Ms. Lee says NEPA is uncertain when they’ll finish operations.

NEPA, in partnership with the Jamaica Defense Force, JDF, is cleaning up the spill.

