Search
Home Crime and Court ‘King Evil’ Killed in Canterbury Drive-By

‘King Evil’ Killed in Canterbury Drive-By

Oct 26, 2017Crime and Court0

Like

A long time don in Montego Bay, St. James was shot and killed last evening in the parish.

He is 41-year-old Omar Lewis otherwise called “King Evil”.

Police say Lewis was killed by gunmen during a drive-by shooting at about 7:00 last evening. He was reportedly shot more than seven times on King Street also known as Canterbury while in his vehicle.

The police say Lewis was recently released from prison. He was deported from the United States earlier this year.

Lewis’ killing has reportedly sparked shootings in other sections of the parish, include Bay West, Sam Sharpe Square and Barnett Street.

Meanwhile, Head of Operations for St. James, Superintendent Gary McKenzie who spoke with Nationwide News last evening, says there was also another shooting in the parish.

A man was shot and injured around 5:12 yesterday afternoon in Flanker.

St. James has recorded over 254 murders so far this year.

–30–

Previous PostNew Sunshine Girls Head Coach to be Named in November

Related articles

St James Tense following Killing of ‘Kill Evil’

Oct 26, 2017

Benefits of Reducing the FX Surrender Requirement

Oct 26, 2017

Mixed Reactions to BOJ’s ForEx Interventions

Oct 26, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS