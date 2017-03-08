Search
Home Business King Pepper Returns to Canadian Market
Christine Wong

King Pepper Returns to Canadian Market

Mar 08, 2017Business0

Like

Jamaican condiment and seasoning manufacturer King Pepper Products has successfully re-entered the Canadian market and is now looking to capitalize on its recent achievements and expand outside of the Diaspora base to the general market.

Those comments from King Pepper CEO and Managing Director, Christine Wong follow the company’s success in securing a distributor for its Eaton’s line of products, during a recent JAMPRO-led trade mission to Canada.

The mission was aimed at introducing local manufacturers to the buyers in the Toronto area, and to explore ways of meeting the demand for Jamaican products in Canada.

-30-

Previous PostFootball Roundup

Related articles

soccer ball generic

Football Roundup

Mar 08, 2017

Race Horse

Supreme Ventures Pumping Capital into Caymanas Track Litd

Mar 08, 2017

Football Goal

All Set for KSAFA U20

Mar 08, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Timeline