King Pepper Returns to Canadian Market

Jamaican condiment and seasoning manufacturer King Pepper Products has successfully re-entered the Canadian market and is now looking to capitalize on its recent achievements and expand outside of the Diaspora base to the general market.

Those comments from King Pepper CEO and Managing Director, Christine Wong follow the company’s success in securing a distributor for its Eaton’s line of products, during a recent JAMPRO-led trade mission to Canada.

The mission was aimed at introducing local manufacturers to the buyers in the Toronto area, and to explore ways of meeting the demand for Jamaican products in Canada.

-30-