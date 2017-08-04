Search
Home Latest_MA Kingston Records Hottest Day in 24 Years!!
Heat Weather Generic

Kingston Records Hottest Day in 24 Years!!

Aug 04, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

Yesterday, August 3 was the hottest day recorded in 24 years in capital city Kingston.

That’s according to statistics collected from the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, dating back to 1993.

The maximum temperature recorded at the airport was 36.9 degrees celcius.

Acting Head of the the Weather Branch of the Metrological Service, Kareen Gourzong, says data suggests there will not be record temperatures today. But she warns the high heat will continue for the rest of today and possibly tomorrow.

She says she doesn’t expect the high temperatures to result in a heat wave. But she warns temperatures could be high until September.

Meanwhile, Ms Gourzong she says data collected from other parts of the country show average temperatures for this time of year.

–30–

Related articles

Praedial Larceny

Praedial Larceny Arrests Triple in 2017

Aug 04, 2017

Scales-of-Justice

Could Judge-Alone Trials be Hampered by Judges ‘Lacking Balance’?

Aug 04, 2017

Audrey-Angela-

Smith-Facey Calls for Unity in SW St Andrew following Bruising PNP Run-Off

Aug 04, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS