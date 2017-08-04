Kingston Records Hottest Day in 24 Years!!

Yesterday, August 3 was the hottest day recorded in 24 years in capital city Kingston.

That’s according to statistics collected from the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, dating back to 1993.

The maximum temperature recorded at the airport was 36.9 degrees celcius.

Acting Head of the the Weather Branch of the Metrological Service, Kareen Gourzong, says data suggests there will not be record temperatures today. But she warns the high heat will continue for the rest of today and possibly tomorrow.

She says she doesn’t expect the high temperatures to result in a heat wave. But she warns temperatures could be high until September.

Meanwhile, Ms Gourzong she says data collected from other parts of the country show average temperatures for this time of year.

–30–