Kurt Riley Walks from FAME 95FM

After sixteen years as a disc jockey at FAME 95FM, Kurt Riley has left the station with immediate effect.

The Billboard hit producer was integral in helping to shape the sound and presentation style of the station through his experienced and energetic mixing of genres.

In a statement issued today, Riley explaining the reason for leaving, Kurt Riley said, “While I’m grateful for the experiences and growth I received at FAME, I can’t continue with the brand’s creative direction.” Riley added that “FAME started out as a lifestyle station that catered to everyone regardless of age and I believe that made the brand a hit with many people at the time.”

Kurt Riley, who is the son of late veteran record producer, Winston Riley, will continue to be involved with music on all levels. Riley will continue his multiple play-outs, music production, and execution of entertainment events. His most recent music project was the production of the ‘Jambe-An’ rhythm which has seen the international success of the Charly Blacks’ single ‘Party Animal’.

Riley says he is now setting his sights on bigger projects that will propel his personal brand as well as reggae and dancehall music to the next phase. Riley explained, “This is just the close of a chapter as I open the next one. This is just the beginning of what is to come so all I can say is stay tuned to the Party Animal.”

-30-