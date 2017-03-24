Search
Home Evening News Labour Minister Summons Restive BOJ Workers
BOJ HQ

Labour Minister Summons Restive BOJ Workers

Mar 24, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National0

Like

Labour Minister, Shahine Robinson, has summoned employees of the Bank of Jamaica, BOJ and representatives of their union, the BITU, to a meeting on Monday.

This, as she tries to stave off industrial unrest at the country’s Central Bank.

The scheduled meeting follows a move by the BITU to issue a 72-hour Notice of Industrial Action on behalf of workers at the BOJ.

The meeting is to get underway at 10:00 Monday morning.

Some employees at the BOJ are reportedly angry about the current compensation structure being used by the central bank.

— 30 —

Previous PostProtest at Ardenne High after Female Student Reportedly Molested by Male Teacher.

Related articles

MURDER SCENE

Bizarre Attack Leaves Businesswoman Dead; Employees Injured

Mar 25, 2017

Ardenne High

Protest at Ardenne High after Female Student Reportedly Molested by Male Teacher.

Mar 25, 2017

doctor-hospital-fraud-caption_9

Govt Surgeons Threatening Strike Action

Mar 24, 2017

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History