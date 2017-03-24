Labour Minister Summons Restive BOJ Workers

Labour Minister, Shahine Robinson, has summoned employees of the Bank of Jamaica, BOJ and representatives of their union, the BITU, to a meeting on Monday.

This, as she tries to stave off industrial unrest at the country’s Central Bank.

The scheduled meeting follows a move by the BITU to issue a 72-hour Notice of Industrial Action on behalf of workers at the BOJ.

The meeting is to get underway at 10:00 Monday morning.

Some employees at the BOJ are reportedly angry about the current compensation structure being used by the central bank.

