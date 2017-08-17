Labour Ministry Intervenes in BITU-UDC Row

The Ministry of Labour and Social Security has intervened in the dispute between the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union, BITU and the Urban Development Corporation.

An emergency meeting is now underway to resolve the dispute. The meeting has been called by portfolio Minister Shahine Robinson. The BITU issued a 72-hour strike notice on the UDC on Tuesday.

In a statement, the BITU says the strike was necessary because of the failure of the UDC to complete wage and fringe benefits negotiations.

The claims were made on behalf of unionized workers at several UDC entities in St. Ann.

The unionized workers include line staff at the St. Ann Development Company properties, production staff at the Runaway Bay Water Company Limited and workers at the Roaring River Park.

According to the BITU, the UDC and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service have failed to meet several commitments that they’d given to the union.

These include the settlement of disputed issues from the 2015/2017 Heads of Agreement between the public sector unions and the Government.

BITU Vice President, Rudolph Thomas says the workers are upset about the duration over which the negotiations have dragged on.

Mr. Thomas says the real flare-up came as a result of what he describes as an inflexible “take-it-or-leave-it” posture taken by the UDC at a meeting on August 9.

–30–