Labour Ministry Summons Nurses Reps to Emergency Meeting

The Ministry of Labour has summoned representatives of the Nurses Association of Jamaica and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service to an emergency meeting.

The Ministry says it has called an emergency conciliation meeting to seek to restore normalcy in the Health Sector.

The meeting is set for today at 12:30 at the Ministry’s North Street offices.

Representatives from the Nurses Association of Jamaica, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service are expected to participate in discussions.

Nurses at several hospitals didn’t show up for work yesterday.

The Ministry of Health confirmed yesterday that hospitals most affected by the sickout by nurses only provided emergency services and so those facilities were not able to conduct elective surgeries due to the reduced nursing staff complement.

The nurses are frustrated with the pace of wage negotiations for the 2017-2019 contract period.

