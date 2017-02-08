Lasco Financial Reports 51% Increase in Q4 Profits

Lasco Financial Services has reported a 51-percent increase in profits for the quarter ended December 2016.

Lasco’s Managing Director Jacinth Hall-Tracey says gross profit was just over $75-million.

Gross profit for the same period in 2015 was just over $49-million.

Net profit was just over $61-million, a 41-percent increase over the same period in 2015.

Hall-Tracey says while this increase was due to the improved performance of all the company’s services, the fastest growth was being generated by the Loans Division.

–30–