Latin America & Caribbean Most Violent for Women

Latin America and the Caribbean are the most violent regions, in the world, for women.

That’s according to the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP, in a recent report launched at its regional Parliament with over 120 legislators.

In a media release, the UNDP says policies for protecting women have increased by over 70-percent in a number of the countries in the two regions.

It says in 2013 there were 24 such policies that existed in these countries.

The UNDP says that number rose to 31 by 2016, yet the violence against women remains.

The UNDP says the two regions also have the highest rate of sexual violence against women outside of relationships, in the world.

It says the regions as a whole, is second, as it relates to violence against women in relationships.

The news comes more than a month after revelation that the Latin America and the Caribbean regions record five times more homicides of adolescents, than anywhere else in the world.

That revelation was made by the United Nation’s Children Fund, UNICEF, Representative in Jamaica, Mark Connolly, in an interview with Nationwide News last month.

