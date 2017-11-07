Lawyers for Lasco & Pfizer to Discuss Damages

Lawyers for LASCO and global Pharmaceutical giants, Pfizer are set to begin discussions early this week to conclude the high profile US multi-million dollar case which has dragged on for 14-years.

Last Friday, the Supreme Court directed the companies to agree on the amount of damages which are to be paid to LASCO based on a formula recommended by the court.

LASCO’s Lawyer, Vincent Chen, says he’ll be contacting his counterparts this week to begin the process of complying with the court directive.

Pfizer is contesting a USD$311-million or JMD$39-billion claim against it by LASCO.

The compensation case follows a court ruling that Pfizer unjustly barred LASCO from selling the generic drug, Las-Amlo-Dipine which is used to treat high blood pressure

The Supreme Court in Jamaica and the UK-based Judicial Committee of the Privy Council have already indicated that the injunction was unjust and that LASCO should be compensated.

Mr. Chen says the court case has significant implications for the global pharmaceutical industry.

Mr. Chen explained a Jamaican $155,000 award which was made to LASCO by the Court on Friday. That amount does not form part of the substantive claim.

