Leaders tell Golding Jamaica Should Lead CARICOM
Leaders tell Golding Jamaica Should Lead CARICOM

If Jamaica is not in front, CARICOM is not going anywhere.

Several regional leaders expressed that sentiment to the CARICOM Review Commission, according to its Chairman, former Prime Minister Bruce Golding.

Mr. Golding is encouraging Prime Minister Andrew Holness to reassert Jamaica’s leadership within the regional body.

Mr. Golding says the Commission met with several former Prime Ministers in the region, as well as former CARICOM Secretaries General.

He says they also spoke with Jamaicans across the island, many of whom felt estranged from CARICOM.

Former Prime Minister Bruce Golding made the remarks while presenting the Commission’s report to Prime Minister Andrew Holness yesterday.

Mr. Holness says the report will help the government to redefine their policy towards CARICOM.

