‘Leave Me Out of It’ – Crawford Not Interested in SW St Andrew Bid

Former East Rural St. Andrew Member of Parliament, Damion Crawford, says he will not be throwing his hat in the ring in the race to succeed Portia Simpson Miller in South West St. Andrew.

Crawford made the disclosure in an interview this morning with Nationwide News.

Reports are that Crawford came out significantly ahead of potential candidates in a poll commissioned recently by the PNP.

Word emerged earlier this week that the former East Rural St. Andrew MP was being advised by some senior members of the party to enter the race to succeed Simpson Miller.

Mr. Crawford told our news center today that he will not be doing so.

Crawford’s pronouncement means it’s likely that PNP Vice President Angela Brown Burke and Councillor Audrey Smith Facey will square off to be the PNP’s standard bearer in what’s regarded as the party’s safest seat in the country.

Mr. Crawford says he was not told by the PNP top brass not to enter the contest.

Mr. Crawford says that – for the time being – he’ll focus on assisting the PNP in connecting with the masses.

— 30 —