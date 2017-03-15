‘Leave NHF Alone!’ – Phillips to Shaw

The Opposition says it will not support the depletion of the resources of the National Health Fund (NHF) to finance capital projects in the Ministry of Health.

In his contribution to the 2017/2018 budget debate in the House of Representatives yesterday, Opposition Spokesman on Finance, Dr. Phillips says the NHF was established for specific purposes.

He urged the government to rethink its plans.

And, Dr. Peter Phillips is raising concern with what he described as the incompetence and poor management of the current budget process.

He says several adjustments to the Estimates of Expenditure between it being tabled and reviewed by the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives suggested the administration was confused.

According to Dr. Phillips, during every session of the Standing Finance Committee, the government had to make correction to numbers in the estimates and submit replacement documents.

