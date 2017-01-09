Lee Chin Tops ‘Skin in the Game’ List

Chairman and majority shareholder of the National Commercial Bank, Michael Lee Chin has topped the 2016 list as the Chief Executive Officer,CEO, who has used his own money to buy stocks in the company he runs.

Mr. Lee Chin has over $1.6-billion shares in NCB. This is valued at nearly USD$630-million.

Lasco’s CEO Lascelles Chin follows, with a combined holding of nearly USD$292-million among the three Lasco companies.

The type of investment is called ‘Skin in the Game’ referring to a situation in which high ranking executives and insiders use their own money to buy stock in the company they’re running.

The information was revealed in the 2017 Business suite Skin Index published by Business suite Magazine.

The full results for Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and Tobago can be found at Businessuiteonline.com.

