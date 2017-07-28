Lee Chin Urges Jamaicans to Acquire Assets & Create Wealth

Chairman of the Economic Growth Council, Michael Lee Chin, is urging Jamaicans to acquire assets now and seek to create wealth.

This, as he’s maintaining that the country will achieve the governments’ five percent growth target in four years — dubbed ‘five in four’.

He says local assets will be unaffordable for many when that improvement takes place.

He says there remain challenges to achieving the ‘five in four’ target.

Mr. Lee Chin says those challenges include crime, corruption and an uncompetitive business environment.

Michael Lee Chin says he’s confident that those challenges will be addressed as he’s received that commitment from the various stakeholders.

