Legal Claim Possible for Photoshopped Reveler

Attorney-at-law, Chuck Cameron, says a woman who was photo-shopped to appear topless can sue for defamation.

The picture in question is making the rounds on social media.

The woman in the picture has reportedly asked the person who altered the photograph to remove it from social media.

It’s alleged the owner of the picture refused.

Mr. Cameron says, based on the law, the photographer owns the copyright of the image, adding that persons shouldn’t expect privacy in a public space. But he says the woman can still claim damages for how the picture is used after it was altered.

