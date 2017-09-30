Search
Lengthy Delays at Kgn Freeport Costing Millions – JEA

The Jamaica Exporters’ Association, JEA, says lengthy delays at the Kingston Freeport Terminal are costing exporters millions of dollars.

The delays at the terminal led to a strike by truckers last month.

Deputy President of the JEA, Stephen Dawkins says it’s impacting ‘greatly’ on exports.

Mr. Dawkins– who’s also Group Export Manager at Wisynco– says the company has had to remove at least one container that’s been sitting on the wharf for weeks without being shipped.

Immediate past president of the JEA, Marjorie Kennedy, says the issue has resulted in some ships with containers for exports, taking twice as long to be processed.

She says some containers can’t be accounted for.

Mrs. Kennedy says this is affecting many exporters. She says it’s also impacting companies’ reputations.

Ms. Kennedy says the JEA is hoping the issue will be resolved soon. They were speaking yesterday at a media luncheon hosted by the JEA.

