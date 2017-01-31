Search
leon bailey

Leon Bailey Signs for Bayer Leverkusen

Jan 31, 2017Sports0

Bayer Leverkusen have snapped up 19-year-old winger Leon Bailey from Belgian side, Genk.

The Jamaican forward has been watched by a number of European heavyweights in the last six months, including Manchester United and Chelsea.

The Red Devils had even sent their chief scout to assess the youngster.

Bailey, who will be given the No. 9 jersey at Leverkusen, is eligible for the club’s Champions League campaign despite playing in the Europa League for Genk this season.

But Bailey, who can play on either wing and had made 35 appearances for Genk this season, scoring eight times and creating 10 more, has joined the Bundesliga side in a rumoured £12.8-million deal.

Bailey’s contract will run until 2022.

The teenager is already warming up to the Bay Arena fans.

-30-

