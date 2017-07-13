Lewin Gives JDF-JCF Merger Proposal the Thumbs Down

A former Police Commissioner, Rear Admiral Harley Lewin, says merging the police and the military will not help in the fight against crime.

Rear Admiral Lewin is also a former Chief of Defense Staff of the JDF. As someone who’s led both organizations, he says merging the two won’t fix the problems of the Constabulary.

There’ve been suggestions that a merger could improve the image of the JCF and its capacity.

Rear Admiral Lewin says the JDF plays an important role, even though most citizens may not realize it.

He says if the government wanted to create a single entity, they could disband the military entirely.

