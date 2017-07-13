Search
Home Evening News Lewin Gives JDF-JCF Merger Proposal the Thumbs Down
Up Park Camp

Lewin Gives JDF-JCF Merger Proposal the Thumbs Down

Jul 13, 2017Evening News, MA_Latest News, MA_National2

Like

A former Police Commissioner, Rear Admiral Harley Lewin, says merging the police and the military will not help in the fight against crime.

Rear Admiral Lewin is also a former Chief of Defense Staff of the JDF. As someone who’s led both organizations, he says merging the two won’t fix the problems of the Constabulary.

There’ve been suggestions that a merger could improve the image of the JCF and its capacity.

Rear Admiral Lewin says the JDF plays an important role, even though most citizens may not realize it.

He says if the government wanted to create a single entity, they could disband the military entirely.

–30–

Previous PostClarendon Cops Turn Up the Heat on Gangs after Arson Attacks

Related articles

57145audley_shaw12

PNP Turning Up Pressure on Govt Over Shaw’s Phone Bill Fiasco

Jul 13, 2017

interest-rates

Shaw Urges Banks to Cut Rates

Jul 13, 2017

economic-growth

Gov’t Resolute in Pursuit of ‘5-in-4’ Growth Target

Jul 13, 2017

  • dukeofearle

    Foolishness, how could one merged the Military with the Police Force. The Police Force is design to enforce the law and keep the peace ,other wise serve and protect. The Military is to defend the country and make sure the country are protected from outside forces and help in time of disturbances.
    There is no way this should ever happen, this Admiral is reliving his dream, only when people are thinking of controlling a country by force they think that way. The Police Force studied the law of the country and the Army does not. the biggest mistakes this country make was when they use two Military persons to head the Police Force it was a disaster, we don’t need to go back there keep it as it as it is, I would recommend that this Admiral go and run for the Prime Minister then he will get to do that.

  • dukeofearle

    does

Click here to Watch Us on Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS

Talking History