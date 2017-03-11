Search
JPS BILL

Light Bills WILL Go Up

President and CEO of the Jamaica Public Service, JPS, Kelly Tomblin, says most of her customers will likely see an increase in their electricity bills.

This, as the government yesterday announced a reduction in the GCT threshold for electricity bills.

The change was announced yesterday by Finance Minister, Audley Shaw, during his budget presentation.

A 16.5-percent General Consumption Tax, GCT, will be added to the bills of all JPS customers who use more than one-hundred-and-50-kilowatt hour monthly.

Minister Shaw says the move will not affect 61-percent of residential customers.

However, Ms. Tomblin says average electricity usage is going up and is currently above that threshold.

She’s also raising concerns regarding the subsidy price for customers who use below one-hundred Kilowatt hours monthly.

–30–

