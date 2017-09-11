Search
Lightning Strike Forces Closure of Jamaican Airspace

Sep 11, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

The Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority suspended service at the Norman Manley International Airport again yesterday.

This, to carry out further restoration works after a lightning strike forced its airspace closed between Friday and Sunday.

A report from the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority, JCAA, yesterday says the radar and communication networks at the NMIA Airport were damaged from the strike. As a result, there’d been no flights in and out of the airport since Friday afternoon.

However, limited air traffic services were restored on Saturday. But were again suspended at 7 last evening. It’s scheduled to resume this morning at 7.

The JCAA says passengers on canceled flights over the weekend should contact their travel agent or the airline for rebooking options.

Meanwhile, Opposition Spokesman on Transport, Mikael Phillips, is calling for an immediate probe into the weekend closure of Jamaica’s airspace.

Mr. Phillips says a reliable back-up system must be put in place to ensure a return to normality in a reasonable time in the future.

In a statement over the weekend, Mr. Phillips says part of the focus should entail a complete overhaul of the air navigation and communications system with appropriate redundancies.

