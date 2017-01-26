Search
Lindy Delapenha Dies, Aged 89

Jan 26, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Legendary Jamaican footballer and broadcaster, Lloyd Lindbergh Delapenha, better known as Lindy Delapenha, has died.

He was 89. He passed away at his home around 6:30 this morning.

Delapenha was the first Jamaican to play professional football in England, where he won a league championship with Portsmouth.

In an interview with veteran broadcaster Fae Ellington last year, he described how he was scouted.

In reflecting on his life, Ms. Ellington told Nationwide News this morning, that Delapenha was one of Jamaica’s finest sportsmen.

Delapenha was also a veteran broadcaster, working at the now defunct Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation, JBC, for some 30 years.

He was Director of Sports at JBC, and also co-hosted the popular show Morning Time with Ms. Ellington.

Ms. Ellington, who was his close friend, says she realized he was ready to go.

