Lloyd B Smith Questions Mt Salem ZOSO Stats

The owner of the St. James-based Western Publishers Limited, Lloyd B Smith, is taking issue with statistics used to guide the selection of Mount Salem as the first zone of special operations.

Head of Operations of the Jamaica Constabulary Force, Deputy Commissioner of Police Clifford Blake, told the media last week that Mount Salem has recorded 54 murders since January. But Mr. Smith, who’s also a former Member of Parliament for Central St James, says those statistics are totally untrue.

He says using that data means the operation is compromised.

