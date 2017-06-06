Lobbying to succeed Portia Simpson-Miller as MP in South West St. Andrew may have turned deadly.

There are fears that the lobbying to succeed Portia Simpson-Miller in her PNP stronghold of South West St. Andrew has turned deadly.

PNP bigwigs are mum on the motive behind last evening’s deadly gun attack on the Councillor of Greenwich Town Division of the KSAC, Karl Blake and his political secretary, Maxine Simpson.

The Police say they’re pursuing a number of theories to determine the motive.

Simpson was shot and killed on the spot and Councillor Blake is in hospital with gunshot wounds.

He and Ms Simpson were attacked by gunmen outside the Caribbean Palms Community Centre on Spanish Town Road in the PNP stronghold last evening.

The gun attack has sent tensions rising in the PNP strongest constituency in the country.

South West St. Andrew is the safest PNP seat in the country, courtesy of the former PNP President, Portia Simpson-Miller. She has transformed it from a JLP marginal in 1976, when she first won it, to a PNP garrison.

Since her decision to leave front-line politics the lobbying to get her seat has been intensifying.

According to a number of PNP sources, there’re fears that the deadly gun attack last evening on Blake and Simpson, is a criminal act to influence who gets the seat.

Head of the JCF’s Corporate Communications Unit, Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, told our news centre this afternoon that the Police have not yet established a motive for the deadly gun attack.

Lindsay says a number of theories have been passed on to the Police.

As the police search for answers, a senior PNP insider told our news centre this afternoon, that the battle lines have been drawn in the race to succeed Portia Simpson Miller.

The high ranking PNP member says tension is high in the constituency as one faction is being blamed for orchestrating the gun attack.

That faction is said to be strongly denying the allegation.

That internal feud theory is reportedly being examined by Police investigators.

An argument, which Maxine Simpson and a member of the constituency reportedly had a few hours before her killing, is also being pursued.

It’s understood the Police are also keeping an eye on the constituency as thugs have vowed to avenge the gun attack.

At least seven senior PNP members today declined to comment on the record when contacted by our news centre about the deadly shooting.

However, the Minority Leader in the Kingston and St. Andrew Municipal Corporation and PNP Vice President, Angela Brown Burke, commented on Facebook.

Brown Burke posted – “just a few hours ago we were enjoying the PNP conference in Rae Town and now you are dead. It’s hard. No words. Your family.”

Brown-Burke is said to be one of those being considered to succeed Mrs. Simpson-Miller.

The MP for North West St Ann, Dr. Dayton Campbell also posted on Twitter ‘Jah know star. RIP Comrade Maxine Simpson. Get well soon Karl Blake”

In a tweet today, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, expressed sadness at the killing of Miss Simpson and gave his condolences to her family.

The Prime Minister also extended prayers for Councillor Blake. Blake is a nephew of Mrs. Simpson-Miller.

52 year old Maxine Simpson was known as a vocal and firebrand PNP activist. She was shot several times at approximately 9:00 last night while sitting in a chair.

The 56 year old Councillor Blake remains in hospital under police guard this afternoon.

The police say he’s in serious but stable condition.