Search
Home Latest_MA Local Companies Furious Over News of US Company Starting Production Locally

Local Companies Furious Over News of US Company Starting Production Locally

Aug 18, 2017Latest_MA, Midday News0

Like

CEO of the Cannabis Licensing Authority, CLA, Greg Douglas, says local companies are in an uproar over news that a US based Cannabis company would soon begin production in the local market.

Mr. Douglas says the company, United Cannabis, while successfully registering its products with the Health Ministry, they still have no license from the CLA to distribute, process or manufacture locally.

United Cannabis is now reportedly moving to secure facilities and hire staff to begin production in Jamaica within 90 days. But Mr. Douglas says the company still requires a license and it’s highly unlikely to receive one within that period of time.

Mr. Douglas says going forward he’s advised the Ministry of Health to ensure that companies have licenses before their products are approved for sale.

-30-

Previous Post600 JCF Recruits to Receive Lodging at UWI

Related articles

Jamaica Takes Silver at C’bean Badminton Championships

Aug 18, 2017

Bolt Confirms Grade 4 Hamstring Tear

Aug 18, 2017

Prominent Human Rights Advocate Calls for Police Commissioner’s Resignation

Aug 18, 2017

Watch Periscope Live

@dennisbroox
@Nationwideradio

Podcasts

Mobile App – Android & iOS