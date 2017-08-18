Local Companies Furious Over News of US Company Starting Production Locally

CEO of the Cannabis Licensing Authority, CLA, Greg Douglas, says local companies are in an uproar over news that a US based Cannabis company would soon begin production in the local market.

Mr. Douglas says the company, United Cannabis, while successfully registering its products with the Health Ministry, they still have no license from the CLA to distribute, process or manufacture locally.

United Cannabis is now reportedly moving to secure facilities and hire staff to begin production in Jamaica within 90 days. But Mr. Douglas says the company still requires a license and it’s highly unlikely to receive one within that period of time.

Mr. Douglas says going forward he’s advised the Ministry of Health to ensure that companies have licenses before their products are approved for sale.

-30-