Local Govt Ministry to Roll Out Property Tax Public Education Campaign

An intensified public education campaign by the Local Government Ministry to boost property tax compliance will be rolled out in just over a week.

Local Government Minister, Desmond McKenzie, says the campaign will start in St. Elizabeth where property tax compliance is lowest.

Mr. McKenzie says the campaign will seek to educate landowners about the public services that are financed through property taxes.

He says the Social Development Commission, SDC — an agency of the Ministry of Local Government and Community Development — will be leading the education campaign.

It’s to be an ongoing islandwide initiative.

Desmond McKenzie was speaking this morning with the media at the Funeral Directors Appreciation Brunch at the Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston.

–30–