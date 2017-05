Health Minister, Dr. Christopher Tufton, says some Jamaicans die waiting for service in the public health system.

Dr. Tufton was making his contribution to sectoral Debate yesterday in the House of Representatives.

He says long delays and an absence of compassion are painting a bad picture of the health system.

Dr. Tufton says a programme launched last year to reduce the wait times for Accident and Emergency cases in seven hospitals will be extended.

