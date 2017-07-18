Lotto Scam Kingpin Strikes Plea Deal in USA

Twenty-seven-year-old lottery scam kingpin, Jamaican businessman, Lavrick Willocks, has reportedly struck a deal with United States prosecutors.

Willocks has been dubbed by US prosecutors as a major player in the deadly scam.

He has reportedly agreed to plea guilty to one of over 60 lottery scam charges. This, in exchange for the other charges being dropped.

Willocks is expected to assist US law enforcement in their fight against the scam. He was extradited to the US earlier this year.

US Prosecutors allege that Willocks and his associates earned huge sums from lottery scamming

Willocks is from Greenwood in St. James. He was arrested during a police raid at a corporate area hotel in November last year.

Police allege Willock has been involved in scamming since he was 21 years old, and has over time conned US citizens out of some USD$8-million or more than one-billion Jamaican dollars.

Willocks was named in a North Dakota indictment as the head of a criminal network. He later waived his right to an extradition hearing, voluntarily opting to be turned over to the US criminal justice system.

