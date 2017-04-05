Lower House Welcomes Phillips as Opposition Leader

Parliamentarians today welcomed East Central St. Andrew Member of Parliament, Dr. Peter Phillips, on his first day in the House of Representatives as Opposition Leader.

Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, drew laughter when he said he hopes Dr. Phillips will stay there for a long time.

Mr. Holness described Dr. Phillips as a worthy political adversary.

Earlier, Opposition MP and Chairman of the People’s National Party, Robert Pickersgill, opened the statements in the House about Dr. Phillips’s ascension.

Mr. Pickersgill says the Opposition has full confidence in Dr. Phillips.

Dr. Phillips thanked his colleagues.

Dr. Phillips’s predecessor, Portia Simpson Miller, attended parliament today and sat on the front benches beside Dr. Phillips.

