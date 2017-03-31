Lower Minimum Capitol Ratio Could Save Jamaica $40bn

The Economic Growth Council, EGC, says $40-billion could become available to the Jamaican economy as a result of the reduction in the Minimum Capital ratio used by the regulators of insurance companies.

A member of the EGC, Adam Stewart, made the disclosure while speaking at the seventh Annual Business Environment Reform Roundtable at the Terra Nova Hotel in St. Andrew, today.

He says the Access to Finance Committee has been able to secure a reduction in the Minimum Capital Test, MCT, for insurance companies.

He says it’s the reduction in MCT that will make the $40-billion available.

The ECG is a council set up to ensure Jamaica achieves five-percent growth by 2020. The plan is dubbed the ‘Five-in-Four’.

