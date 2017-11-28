Search
Home Sports Mackison Showered with Praise following Super Cup Heroics

Nov 28, 2017Sports0

Coach of Kingston College, Ludlow Bernard, is singing the praises of top striker, Rashawn Mackison.

Mackison scored a hat trick to help KC to a 3-nil win over STETHS in the ISSA/Flow Super Cup final, on Saturday.

Bernard says he’ll be meeting with the school’s principal to decide his future at the North Street Institution.

Meanwhile, coach of STETHS, Omar Wedderburn, says he’ll use the offseason to figure out what went wrong in this year’s schoolboy football campaign.

The Santa Cruz based school was favoured to win all four titles available to rural area teams.

However, STETHS campaign ended with a 3-nil whipping by Kingston College in the Super Cup final.

Wedderburn says he was devastated by the outcome of their final game.

–30–

