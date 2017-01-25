Main Event IPO Closes after 58-seconds!

The Initial Public Offer, IPO, for Main Event Entertainment Group closed yesterday morning, after only 58-seconds on the market.

The offer was not scheduled to close until February 7.

The IPO was largely expected to be over-subscribed, with more than 98-percent of the shares already locked up even before the official opening of bids yesterday morning.

Main Event was offering just over 60-million ordinary shares at a price of $2 per share.

They were seeking to raise $120-million.

CEO of the lead broker, Mayberry Investments, Gary Peart, says they’re still counting, but indications are the target will be exceeded by multiples.

According to the prospectus, the company is valued at JMD$480-million, or about USD$3.7-million.

Mayberry says the company will advise applicants of allotment of shares by tomorrow.

This, is in accordance with the rules of the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, JSE.

According to Mayberry, Main Event has now applied to list the shares on the Junior Market.

However, the company makes no guarantee that the shares will be listed.

Main Event was founded in 2004 by Solomon Sharpe and Richard Bair.

It’s since become one of Jamaica’s premier event management companies.

According to the company’s Facebook page, its recent events include the Major Lazor and Friends Concert, Magnum Live at Sabina Park, and the RJR Sportsman and Woman of the Year Awards.

–30–