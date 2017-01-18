Main Event IPO Likely to be Oversubscribed

Main Event Entertainment’s Initial Public Offering, IPO, is expected to be over-subscribed.

According to a review of the just-released prospectus by Businessuite Markets, more than 98-percent of the shares are already locked-up and accounted for.

Main Event is seeking to raise approximately $120-million in an IPO which values the company at 480-million or USD$3.7-million.

According to the prospectus, only 2.2-percent or $6.6-million of the available 240 million shares were allocated to the general public.

