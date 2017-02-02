Main Event Raises $673m from IPO

Main Event Entertainment raised some $673-million from its Initial Public Offering, IPO, last week.

The company was offering shares valued at $120-million, but received over a-thousand applications valued more than fives that much.

The offer was closed last week after just 58-seconds on the market.

The information is revealed in a statement yesterday from lead broker on the IPO, Mayberry Investments.

Mayberry says the allotment of shares has now been finalised.

Main Event now has fourteen days to deliver refunds to applicants.

However, the company says it intends to finalize refunds sooner than that, and will advise the public accordingly.

Mayberry says all applications will receive a formal letter advising of their allotment of shares in the company.

–30–