MAJ Continues to Oppose Media Complaints Commission

A former President of the Press Association of Jamaica, PAJ, Byron Buckley, says every media house should hire an ombudsman to investigate complaints against their organization.

Mr. Buckley — who was speaking last evening on Nationwide @5 — has made the suggestion as a Gleaner report published last Friday has caused controversy.

The Office of the Prime Minister, OPM, says the report was unfair and misleading, arguing that it ascribes to Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, words he did not say.

The controversy over the report has also re-ignited debate about the need for an independent media complaints council.

Veteran Journalist, Claude Robinson, says it’s not enough to rely on ‘self-policing’ and the court to resolve matters like defamation involving the media.

The controversial Gleaner report is entitled, “Not You, Madam! – I Am Answerable To The Contractor General, Prime Minister Tells Political Ombudsman”.

The Office of the Prime Minister says the referenced characterization of the substance, tone and tenor of what Prime Minister Holness said was grossly misrepresented by the report and subsequent editorial.

But in its editorial today, the Gleaner is standing by its interpretation of the Prime Minister’s comments, maintaining that the essence of his remarks were that the Political Ombudsman should “butt out”.

In the meantime, Media Association of Jamaica, MAJ, is re-iterating its position that it doesn’t support the idea of establishing a media complaints council.

President of the MAJ, Christopher Barnes, says media organizations should regulate themselves.

He says self-regulation is the best way to preserve freedom of expression and freedom of speech

In the meantime, Mr. Barnes who’s also Managing Director the Gleaner Company Media Limited, says the company is in discussions about re-instating an ombudsman.

He says people are able to address grievances over reports published by the company using different means.

